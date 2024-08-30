MDL Docket Sought for Keller Williams Realty Profit Sharing Program Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create a multidistrict litigation docket for class action lawsuits accusing real estate franchise Keller Williams Realty Inc. (KW) of making changes to its Profit-Sharing Program that reduced distributions for competing agents.

According to the Aug. 9 motion, the lawsuits should be consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before Judge Paul S. Diamond because they involve common issues of fact and law, and transfer will conserve judicial resources.

The lawsuits were filed by former KW agents who contest alterations made to Keller …