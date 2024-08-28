MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

3rd Cir. Reinstates ‘Blackout Challenge’ Wrongful Death Action Against TikTok


August 28, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


PHILADELPHIA — The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit accusing TikTok of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl who died by hanging after attempting to mimic a “Blackout Challenge” video, ruling that the company is not immune from claims that it promoted the video to children.

In an Aug. 27 precedential opinion, the court explained that while Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields online publishers from liability for content posted by others, TikTok could be held liable for promoting the content or using an algorithm that steers the content to children.

TikTok is …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C

MORE DETAILS