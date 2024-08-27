City of Newark Action in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL Dismissed for Now

LOS ANGELES — The judge overseeing the Kia/Hyundai theft MDL docket has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit filed by the City of Newark, N.J., accusing the companies of failing to equip their vehicles with anti-theft technology, ruling that the fraud claims were not pled with specificity.

In an Aug. 26 order, Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California further ruled that the claims for public nuisance, negligence and unjust enrichment are subsumed by the New Jersey Products Liability Act because they sound in product liability.

The City of Newark alleges Hyundai Motor …