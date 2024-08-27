Valsartan MDL Defendants Urge Consideration of Alternative Drugs in TPP Damages Calculation

CAMDEN, N.J. — Defendants in the valsartan-containing drugs MDL have asked a New Jersey federal judge to allow evidence alternative blood pressure drugs in calculating any damages sustained by the third-party payor plaintiffs, arguing that it would show what the TPPs would have paid “in an alternative scenario.”

In an Aug. 23 brief filed before Judge Renee Marie Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, defendants assert that the jury should be allowed to resolve competing expert evidence on the issue.

The TPP plaintiffs say they seek to recover sums they paid for the contaminated …