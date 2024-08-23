Insurers Appeal Dismissal of South Korean Defendants from Hyundai/Kia Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — A group of insurers are appealing the dismissal of South Korea-based defendants Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) and Kia Corp. (KC) from the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft MDL for lack of personal jurisdiction.

The 400 insurers, known as the subrogation plaintiffs, filed a notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Aug. 20.

The subrogation plaintiffs — more than 400 insurers that seek reimbursement for sums they paid to policyholders for the car thefts — allege the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has “specific personal jurisdiction over all Defendants as they …