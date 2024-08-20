MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Judge Says Claims in Taxotere Eye Injury Case Barred Under Texas Law


August 20, 2024



NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere eye injury action, ruling that the plaintiff’s remaining claims for failure to warn and negligence are barred by Texas law, which provides “a complete statutory defense against liability for FDA-approved labels.”

In an Aug. 15 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that the plaintiff cannot rebut the presumption against liability by invoking the “fraud-on-the-FDA” exception because it is preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Hospira manufactures an unbranded version of Taxotere (docetaxel), developed by Sanofi …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS