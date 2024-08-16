MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Fraud, Product Liability Claims Dismissed from Uber Sexual Assault MDL For Now


August 16, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of failing to protect its riders from sexual predators working as drivers has dismissed the product liability claims without prejudice, ruling that the complaints do not describe the alleged incidents in detail, nor do they explain how the absence of specific security measures caused any particular assault.

In an Aug. 15 order, Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further found that plaintiffs failed to plead their fraud claims with the specificity required by Rule 9(b).


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C

MORE DETAILS