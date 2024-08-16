Fraud, Product Liability Claims Dismissed from Uber Sexual Assault MDL For Now
August 16, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of failing to protect its riders from sexual predators working as drivers has dismissed the product liability claims without prejudice, ruling that the complaints do not describe the alleged incidents in detail, nor do they explain how the absence of specific security measures caused any particular assault.
In an Aug. 15 order, Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further found that plaintiffs failed to plead their fraud claims with the specificity required by Rule 9(b).…
