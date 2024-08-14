Valisure’s Zantac Lawsuit Against GSK Stayed Pending Possible Transfer to MDL

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has stayed an action in which independent lab Valisure accuses GlaxoSmithKline of knowing that Zantac (ranitidine) can degrade into a carcinogen when stored at higher temperatures, but hid that risk for decades while government health plans paid prescriptions for the popular antacid.

On Aug. 8, Judge John R. Padova of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania agreed with GSK that the proceedings should be stayed pending the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s decision on whether to transfer the action to the Zantac MDL docket, No. 2924, in the Southern District …