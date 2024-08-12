MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

CooperSurgical Opposes Centralization of Recalled IVF Product Cases


August 12, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — CooperSurgical Inc. and the Cooper Companies Inc. have opposed a motion to centralize lawsuits filed by plaintiffs who allege they were adversely affected by the companies’ defective in-vitro fertilization product.

In a July 23 response, the companies argue that “given the multitude of factors affecting embryonic development,” the issues identified by the movants “are peripheral to the individualized questions about how and why each embryo failed to thrive, the policies, practices, and procedures of each of the more than 60 different IVF providers who received the recalled media, and the health and medical history of each patient.” …


