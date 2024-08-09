Wash. High Court Declines to Determine Whether Uber Owes Duty of Care to Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington Supreme Court has declined to answer a certified question from a federal appeals court as to whether rideshare companies like Uber owe a duty of care to protect its driver who was murdered by two riders during an attempted carjacking.

On July 24, the state high court also refused to decide the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ question that whether, under Washington law, the criminal acts were legally foreseeable.

Cherno Ceesay was working as an Uber driver in the Seattle area in December 2020. He was matched, through the Uber app, with a rider …