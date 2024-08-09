MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

9th Cir. Reinstates Uber Sexual Assault Case, Says Company Owed Duty of Care


August 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit has reinstated a case against Uber in which a rideshare passenger who was sexually assaulted by a person posing as an Uber driver accused the company of negligence, ruling that it owed the plaintiff a duty to exercise reasonable care for her safety.

In an Aug. 8 opinion, the appellate panel held that the “general duty of due care includes a duty not to expose others to an unreasonable risk of injury at the hands of third parties.”

Jane Doe sued Uber Technologies Inc., Rasier LLC and Rasier CA LLC in the U.S. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS