9th Cir. Reinstates Uber Sexual Assault Case, Says Company Owed Duty of Care

SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit has reinstated a case against Uber in which a rideshare passenger who was sexually assaulted by a person posing as an Uber driver accused the company of negligence, ruling that it owed the plaintiff a duty to exercise reasonable care for her safety.

In an Aug. 8 opinion, the appellate panel held that the “general duty of due care includes a duty not to expose others to an unreasonable risk of injury at the hands of third parties.”

Jane Doe sued Uber Technologies Inc., Rasier LLC and Rasier CA LLC in the U.S. …