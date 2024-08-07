89 Bair Hugger Injury Cases Dismissed for Failing to Timely File Suggestion of Death

MINNEAPOLIS — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by 3M Co.’s Bair Hugger Warming Unit has dismissed 89 cases for failing to timely file a suggestion of death, as required by Pretrial Order No. 23.

In an Aug. 5 order, Judge Joan N. Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota ruled that there is good cause for enforcing PTO No. 23 and that it is not unconstitutional.

The Bair Hugger, which is intended to keep surgical patients warm during hip and knee surgeries, has a central unit, hose, and blanket. The …