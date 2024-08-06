MDL Docket Sought for Fifth Third Bank Solar Power Finance Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An MDL docket is being sought for lawsuits accusing Fifth Third Bank and two related solar power finance companies of fraudulently inducing consumers to obtain loans for the purchase and installation of residential solar power systems.

In an Aug. 2 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiffs in a putative class action pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey say there are five actions pending in districts across the United States that accuse Fifth Third bank, Dividend Solar Finance, LLC and Dividend Finance Inc. of the same or similar …