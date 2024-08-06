Bid to Dismiss Chicago’s Lawsuit Tentatively Denied in Hyundai/Kia Vehicle Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — The judge overseeing the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft multidistrict litigation docket has issued a tentative ruling denying defendants’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago, in which they argued that the claims are preempted by federal law and were not pled with the particularity required by Rule 9(b).

Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued the tentative order on Aug. 5.

Plaintiffs in the MDL allege that unlike most vehicles, the vehicles at issue are not equipped with an “immobilizer” preventing them from being started unless …