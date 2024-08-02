JPML Refuses to Centralize N.Y. Tax Foreclosure Surplus Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing the State of New York of keeping surplus proceeds following foreclosure and sale of properties by state taxing authorities, ruling that centralization is not necessary.

In an Aug. 2 order, the panel explained that the factual questions to be resolved in each action will be unique to each case, and the plaintiffs have conceded that he procedures and practices for foreclosing on properties differed from one county or city to the next.

“Thus, while actions against any particular defendant may …