MDL Created for Lawsuits Accusing Health Insurers of Conspiring to Fix Reimbursement Rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized litigation in which commercial health insurance companies are accused of conspiring with MultiPlan Inc. to fix reimbursement rates paid to healthcare providers.

On Aug. 1, the JPML transferred the six pending cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The panel has been informed of 18 potentially related actions, according to the order.

The litigation involves the market for reimbursements paid by commercial health insurers to healthcare providers for out-of-network healthcare services. All major commercial health insurers, including defendants, participate in the multi-billion-dollar market. Healthcare …