JPML Refuses to Create Centralized Docket for Cases Relating to Benzene Content in Acne Treatment Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied efforts to create a centralized docket for cases relating to the benzene content in acne treatment products, concluding that a “number of considerations weigh against centralization.”

In the Aug. 1 order, the JPML pointed out that all but one of the lawsuits are pending against an individual defendant and involve a single product line.

“Plaintiffs here do not allege an industry-wide conspiracy or an indivisible physical injury caused by multiple defendants’ products or conduct,” the JPML wrote. “Nor is this a situation where all parties support centralization.”

The …