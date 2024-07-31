MDL Docket Sought for Class Actions Arising from Evolve Bank Cybersecurity Attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who allege that Evolve Bank & Trust’s failure to implement adequate security measures caused a May 2024 cyberattack that compromised its customers’ data have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the resulting lawsuits.

In a July 30 motion, plaintiffs in a majority of the 22 class actions seek transfer of the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, where Evolve is headquartered.

“This is a traditional hub-and-spoke consumer class action in which multiple entities’ consumers were affected by Evolve Bank & Trust’s failure …