MDL Docket Sought for Snowflake Cloud Storage Data Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for 48 class actions filed in the wake of a July data breach that affected a Montana-based cloud computing and storage company and millions of its customers.

In a July 26 motion, plaintiff Emmanuel Chaidez says the actions should be transferred to and consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, where the company Snowflake Inc. is based and where he says “a substantial portion” of the events occurred.

Snowflake is a publicly traded cloud computing data company that maintains …