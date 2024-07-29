Debt Consolidation Companies Seek MDL Docket for TCPA Class Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four debt consolidation companies have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing them of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling cell numbers that were registered on the national Do Not Call list.

In a July 26 motion, Range View Management LLC, Better Debt Solutions LLC, Lendvia LLC and Better Tax Relief LLC argue the five pending class actions are “virtually identical” and are based on almost the same factual allegations, and should be transferred the Western District of Texas.

“The will be identical because each of the …