MDL Docket Sought for July 2024 AT&T Data Breach Class Actions
July 24, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two plaintiffs who say they are among more than 100 million AT&T customers whose phone call and text message records were illegally downloaded during a July 2024 data breach have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for class action lawsuits accusing the telecommunications provider of failing to implement stronger security measures.
In a July 23 motion, Lori Young and Michelle Crawford, whose class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia seek transfer of all four class action lawsuits, plus any tag-along cases that may …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis