Science Day Scheduled for Sept. 4 in GLP-1 RA Drugs MDL

PHILADELPHIA — The judge overseeing the MDL for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has scheduled a Science Day for Sept. 4 and directed the parties to provide an objective overview of medical and scientific issues associated with the drugs and the injuries alleged by plaintiffs.

In a July 14 order, Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the topics will be limited to a background on the diseases treated using GLP-1 RAs; a background on the drugs themselves, including how they …