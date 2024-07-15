John Paul Mitchell Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Hair Relaxer MDL

CHICAGO –– John Paul Mitchell Systems has renewed its motion to dismiss the claims against it in the MDL for cases involving allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners, arguing that it has never manufactured a product with “endocrine disrupting chemicals” upon which Plaintiffs’ theory of causation is based, nor has it marketed its product to the general public.

In a July 12 motion filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, JPML further contends that “given its late addition to this litigation, JPMS has not had any meaningful opportunity to …