Uber May Appeal ‘Non-Consolidation Clause’ Ruling in Uber Sexual Assault MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — The federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for Uber passenger sexual assault cases has granted Uber’s motion to certify for interlocutory appeal the court’s denial of its request that the MDL court dismiss or transfer cases brought by plaintiffs who had assented to its “Non-Consolidation Clause.”

In a June 25 order, Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found it is a “controlling” question of law because it could dictate whether many plaintiffs’ claims are adjudicated in the MDL or whether they are adjudicated elsewhere.

“There is substantial ground …