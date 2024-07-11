Uber Ordered to Produce Safety Report Data for Passenger Sexual Assaults

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal magistrate judge ordered Uber Technologies Inc. to produce safety report data in the multidistrict litigation for passenger sexual assault cases, but denied plaintiffs’ request for safety reports that did not involve sexual misconduct or assault.

In a July 9 order, Magistrate Judge Lisa J. Cisneros of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California agreed with plaintiffs that the sexual assault data bear on what Uber knew, when it had notice of widespread sexual assault and harassment committed by its drivers against its passengers, and what response the company undertook.

Plaintiffs …