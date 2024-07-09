MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

South Korean Defendants Dismissed from Hyundai/Kia Theft MDL


July 9, 2024



LOS ANGELES — The California federal judge overseeing the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft MDL has dismissed South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) and Kia Corp. (KC) from the litigation for lack of personal jurisdiction, ruling that they have no sufficient contacts with the state.

In a July 5 order, Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California agreed with defendants that because the vehicles were sold in California by a domestic subsidiary and because the alleged injuries occurred in that state, plaintiffs cannot establish purposeful direction or availment as to California.

“In this case, all …


