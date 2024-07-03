JPML Asked to Create MDL Docket for CooperSurgical Recalled IVF Product Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who allege they were adversely affected by CooperSurgical’s defective in-vitro fertilization product have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases, arguing that they involve common questions and overlapping discovery.

In a June 27 motion, four of the plaintiffs seek consolidation in the Northern District of California, where 27 of the cases are pending before Judge Jon Tigar.

CooperSurgical Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. (TCC) manufacture and sell to fertility clinics a culture media product designed to support the growth and development of embryos created through in …