Judge Preliminarily Approves Philips’ $25M Settlement of CPAP Medical Monitoring Claims

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has preliminarily approved Philips Respironics’ proposed $25 million settlement of medical monitoring claims in which plaintiffs alleged that its recalled sleep apnea machines exposed them to cancerous particles and fumes.

Philips did not admit to fault and said it made the deal to resolve any uncertainty over the cases, which were consolidated in a multidistrict litigation proceeding before Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in 2021.

In a June 27 order, Judge Conti found that the settlement “falls within the range of reasonableness meriting …