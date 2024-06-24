Meta Seeks Dismissal of Fla. Complaint for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta Platforms Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction a complaint in which Florida’s attorney general accuses it of violating the state’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

In a June 18 motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Meta argues that the amended complaint “adds some additional and largely conclusory allegations concerning Meta’s purported Florida contacts, but fails to cure the State’s deficiencies with respect to venue and personal jurisdiction.”

“The Amended …