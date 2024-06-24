Uber Assault Plaintiffs Oppose Certification of Terms of Use Ruling for Appeal
June 24, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO — Plaintiffs in the MDL for Uber passenger sexual assault cases have opposed Uber’s motion to certify for interlocutory appeal the court’s ruling that a Non-Consolidation Clause in its Terms of Use prevents plaintiffs from bringing their claims in a coordinated or consolidated proceeding.
In a June 21 opposition filed before Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs argue that the ruling does not identify a controlling question of law, there is no substantial ground for difference of opinion, and an interlocutory appeal would not materially advance the litigation.…
