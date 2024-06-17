CooperSurgical’s Communications Regarding Recalled In-Vitro Product ‘Misleading,’ Judge Says
June 17, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge ruled that CooperSurgical’s failure to disclose a pending class action in its settlement communications with patients who were affected by its recall of an in-vitro fertilization product was misleading and must be remedied.
In a May 20 order, Judge Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted case law states that omitting mention of a pending class action — even an uncertified one — can be misleading.
CooperSurgical Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. (TCC) manufacture and sell to fertility clinics a culture media product “manufacture, …
