Valsartan MDL Defendant Opposes Discovery Sanctions Order

CAMDEN, N.J. — Valsartan drugs MDL defendant Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (ZHP) has opposed a special master’s order that it be sanctioned for violating an order compelling its CEO to appear for a deposition, arguing that it “acted in good faith and with reasonable diligence” to secure his presence for the deposition.

In a May 31 motion, ZHP further contends that it produced documents that Hon. Thomas I. Vanaskie (Ret.) found remain outstanding, and that the sanctions he proposed are “excessive and unjust.”

The lawsuits accuse ZHP and other drug manufacturers of selling valsartan-containing drugs that they knew …