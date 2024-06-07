Apple iPhone Antitrust Cases Coordinated for Pretrial Proceedings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for cases accusing Apple Inc. of increasing its smartphone monopoly by blocking cross-platform technologies between iPhones and Androids.

In a June 7 order, the panel sent the 41 actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and tapped Judge Julian X. Neals to oversee the docket. The lawsuits were brought on behalf of consumers who say they overpaid for their iPhones or otherwise suffered economic losses due to Apple’s alleged monopolization of the relevant smartphone markets.

“All of these cases commonly allege …