MDL Docket Created for Change Healthcare Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits arising from a February cyberattack on medical billing company Change Healthcare Inc. and transferred the cases to the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

In a June 7 order, the panel appointed Judge Donovan W. Frank to oversee the docket.

The six class actions arise from the security breach of more than 6 TB of data containing personal health information and personally identifiable information, including medical and dental records, insurance records, payment and claims information, contact information, and Social Security numbers.

