MDL Docket Created for Granulated Sugar Antitrust Litigation


June 7, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits in which granulated sugar manufacturers are accused of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of their products in violation of federal and state antitrust laws.

On June 7, the panel granted the motion - filed by two direct-purchaser plaintiffs, KPH Healthcare Services Inc. and Redner’s Markets Inc. – and transferred the cases to the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota and assigned the docket to Judge Jerry W. Blackwell.

