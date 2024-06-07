JPML Coordinates Vehicle Driving Data Tracking Lawsuits Against GM, LexisNexis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing General Motors, OnStar and LexisNexis Risk Solutions of collecting location and driver behavior data and selling that information to insurers.

On June 7, the panel transferred the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and tapped Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. to oversee the litigation, which concerns the allegedly unlawful tracking of vehicle driving data without clear and informed consent.

The putative class actions were filed after the New York Times reported in March that automobile manufacturers are …