AT&T Data Breach Cases Centralized in Texas Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has consolidated 12 actions arising from a March cyberattack on AT&T that resulted in the theft and dissemination of at least 73 million individuals’ sensitive and personal information that, according to plaintiffs, has been released on the “dark web.”

On June 5, the panel sent the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, ruling that the cases involve common questions of fact and that centralization “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

