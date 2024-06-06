JPML Refuses to Create MDL Docket for Video Game Addiction Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted not to create an MDL docket for video game addiction product liability claims, citing “substantial differences.”

In the June 5 order, the JPML cited the number of different games at issue in the claims, and the fact that there are more than 30 different defendants in denying the petition.

“Plaintiffs attempt to overcome the differences among the products and defendants by asserting that an alleged common conspiracy supports centralization –– specifically, that defendants ‘conspired or acted in concert to addict a generation of young video game players,’” the …