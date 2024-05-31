Parties Spar Over Corporate-Officer Liability Claims Against Meta CEO Zuckerberg

OAKLAND, Calif. — Plaintiffs in the social media addiction MDL are urging a California federal judge to deny Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s motion to dismiss corporate officer liability claims, arguing they are not subject to Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading standard and that they “need only plausibly allege [his] participation in Meta’s torts.”

In a May 23 opposition filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs contend that even if Rule 9(b) applies, they adequately allege that Zuckerberg made statements that omitted the truth about Meta’s addictive designs and risks of …