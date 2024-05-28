MDL Sought for Cases Accusing Health Insurers of Conspiring to Fix Reimbursement Rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in lawsuits accusing commercial health insurance companies of conspiring with MultiPlan Inc. to fix reimbursement rates paid to healthcare providers have asked the JPML to create an MDL docket for the lawsuits.

In a May 20 motion, the movants, all Chicago-based healthcare providers, say the seven actions should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where three of them are pending.

The litigation involves the market for reimbursements paid by commercial health insurers to healthcare providers for out-of-network healthcare services. All major commercial health insurers, including defendants, participate in the …