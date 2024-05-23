Valsartan Plaintiffs Urge Judge to Reject ZHP’s Appeal in Amendment Dispute

TRENTON, N.J. — Plaintiffs in the MDL for cases involving allegedly contaminated valsartan-containing drugs have asked a New Jersey federal judge to reject Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ZHP)’s appeal of a special master’s denial of its motion to file a second amended answer.

In a May 20 brief filed before Judge Renee Marie Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiffs argue that the proposed amendment is futile because Ohio abrogated the affirmative defense of champerty that ZHP relies upon.

ZHP sought to challenge the validity of the assignments of claims by EmblemHealth …