Plaintiffs Must Produce PICA Diagnosis in Taxotere MDL, Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss litigation has denied plaintiffs’ request to vacate or modify an order requiring them to submit evidence of a medical diagnosis of permanent chemotherapy-induced alopecia (PCIA).

In a May 21 order denying their motion for reconsideration, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana rejected plaintiffs’ argument that the Lone Pine order is improper, noting that 80 percent of the plaintiffs have not obtained a PICA diagnosis, and, when asked to prove causation, dismissed their claims.

In …