Philips Sues SoClean for Contribution Toward $1 Billion CPAP Settlement
May 14, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Complaint
PITTSBURGH — Koninklijke Philips has sued SoClean Inc. in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging that its CPAP and BiPap machine cleaners were destructive, therefore the company must contribute to a $1 billion settlement of claims arising from Philips’ June 2021 recall of the devices.
In a May 10 complaint filed before Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Philips contends that SoClean was aware of ozone’s destructive properties for years,” yet “fed Philips Respironics PAP users and distributors a stream of false and unfounded claims that its devices were ‘compatible’ with the Philips …
