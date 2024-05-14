Meta CEO Zuckerberg Seeks Dismissal of Corporate-Officer Liability Claims

OAKLAND, Calif. — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asked a California federal judge to toss corporate officer liability claims asserted against him in the social media adolescent addiction MDL, arguing that plaintiffs failed to allege that he engaged in affirmative conduct or conscious wrongdoing.

In a May 10 motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Zuckerberg argued that plaintiffs have not established “the specific direction or active participation in tortious conduct that is a prerequisite for corporate-officer liability.”

“As a matter of law, to support a theory …