Valsartan MDL Defendant ZHP Sanctioned for Not Following Discovery Orders
May 13, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. — A special master in the MDL for cases involving allegedly contaminated valsartan-containing drugs has imposed sanctions against defendant Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (ZHP) for violating an order compelling its CEO to appear for a deposition.
In a May 10 order, Hon. Thomas I. Vanaskie (Ret.) also sanctioned ZHP for refusing to produce the custodial file of its CEO’s chief of staff and other relevant documents.
The special master held that while the terminating sanctions sought by plaintiffs are not warranted, “plaintiffs are entitled to relief that attempts to cure the prejudice resulting from ZHP’s failure …
