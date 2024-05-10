MDL Docket Sought for Shale Oil Producer Price Fixing Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in actions accusing shale oil producers of conspiring to limit domestic production with the goal of fixing the price of petroleum- based products at an artificially high level have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the actions.

In a May 8 motion, the five plaintiffs say the 11 cases should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, arguing that it “will advance the efficient resolution of the litigation and serve the convenience of the parties.”

The cases concern shale oil used to produce …