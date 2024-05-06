Attorneys Seek $5 Million Following Settlement of Thyroid Drug Class Action

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Plaintiffs’ counsel who negotiated a $46.5 million settlement of a class action targeting Acella Pharmaceuticals’ defective thyroid drug, NP Thyroid, have asked a Georgia federal court to approve their petition for $5 million in fees, arguing the request is “presumptively reasonable.”

In an April 30 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, attorneys from The Block Firm LLC in Atlanta argue that “the agreed fees and costs of 10.8 percent of the class benefit are ‘presumptively reasonable’ in the 11th Circuit.”

The attorneys added that the request meets the requirements set …