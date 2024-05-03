Zantac Cancer Trial Against GSK, Boehringer Kicks Off in Chicago

CHICAGO — The first trial over allegations that Zantac causes cancer has begun in Illinois state court, in a case in which the plaintiff alleges that her ingestion of over-the-counter heartburn drug for nearly 20 years caused her to develop colon cancer.

Opening arguments took place on May 2 in the trial, which is being presided over by Judge Daniel Trevino of the Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court.

Plaintiff Angela Valdez, 89, alleges that over time, Zantac’s active ingredient, ranitidine, turns into a cancerous substance, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Valadez, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was 80, alleges that defendants …