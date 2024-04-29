Philips Announces $1.1 Billion Settlement of CPAP Injury, Medical Monitoring Claims

PITTSBURGH — Philips Respironics has announced that it will pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that its recalled sleep apnea machines exposed users to cancerous particles and fumes, days after a Pennsylvania federal judge approved a $500 million economic class settlement.

In a statement issued on April 29, Philips did not admit to fault and, according to the Associated Press, clarified that it made the deal to resolve any uncertainty over the cases, which were consolidated in a multidistrict litigation proceeding in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in 2021.

The settlement includes resolution of …