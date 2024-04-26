Ga. Woman Sues Video Game Makers Over Allegedly Addictive, Harmful Features

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman has sued several video game manufacturers, including Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Nintendo and Apple, accusing them of designing their products to include “harmful and psychologically addictive features” in order to boost profits, to the detriment of children and young adults.

In an April 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, plaintiff Nichelle Broussard, individually and on behalf of her minor child, alleges the companies “use traditional game tactics such as feedback loops and reward systems, along with patented designs containing addictive features and technology to ensure its users keep …